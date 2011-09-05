Ex-Highbridge Asia head's fund launch delayed by SFC review - WSJ

HONG KONG, Sept 5 Carl Huttenlocher, former Asia
head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's Highbridge Capital, has
delayed the Sept. 1 launch of his hedge fund Myriad because of a
regulatory review by the Hong Kong's Securities and Futures
Commission, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The regulator "is exploring allegations that Carl
Huttenlocher, who left the bank's Highbridge Capital Management
earlier this year, or others working for his fund improperly
valued illiquid assets among other actions during the height of
the financial crisis and its aftermath," the report said citing
unnamed sources.
Huttenlocher could not immediately be reached for comment.
Huttenlocher's hedge fund was expected to start trading with
about $300 million initially, two sources had told Reuters in
July. The fund was expected to raise well above $1 billion early
next year after opening to external investors, the sources had
said.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)