UPDATE 1-Huttenlocher says hedge fund plan on track, disputes allegations

By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, Sept 5 Carl Huttenlocher, former Asia
head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's Highbridge Capital, said
plans to open his own hedge fund to external investors on Dec. 1
remained on track and he was confident of clearing the
allegations that have delayed the granting of a licence by the
Hong Kong market regulator.
Huttenlocher's hedge fund, Myriad Asset Management, was
expected to start trading with just over $300 million initially
in September, two sources had told Reuters in July.
The fund aimed to raise more than $1 billion early next year
after opening to external investors, the sources had said.
"It's a distraction," Huttenlocher, told Reuters in an
interview on Monday.
He said his team was informed by the Securities and Futures
Commission (SFC) about the complaint on Friday and he would
reply to the market regulator by the end of the week in hopes to
win the licence to start the hedge fund as early as possible.
"I am very confident that these (allegations) are baseless,"
the star fund manager said from his brand new office opposite
Hong Kong's Four Seasons hotel.
In a complaint to the market regulator just ahead of the
launch of one of the most high profile hedge funds in Asia, an
anonymous person had alleged that investors who chose to redeem
in 2008 from the Highbridge Asia Opportunities Fund that
Huttenlocher managed were disadvantaged.
The complainant has alleged that his fund improperly valued
illiquid assets and gated redemption during the height of the
financial crisis and later in a way that unfairly benefited
ongoing investors and his previous firm.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on
the complaint received by the SFC, citing unnamed sources.
