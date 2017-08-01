FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Jana Partners fund up 0.3 pct in July, up 6.1 pct for year-update
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
半岛局势
中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
分析：苹果向监管示好加倍押注中国市场 因对手已经领先
深度分析
分析：苹果向监管示好加倍押注中国市场 因对手已经领先
专访：BP拟在加油站为电动汽车提供充电服务--CEO
国际财经
专访：BP拟在加油站为电动汽车提供充电服务--CEO
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 下午1点29分 / 2 天前

Jana Partners fund up 0.3 pct in July, up 6.1 pct for year-update

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BOSTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Jana Partners the activist hedge fund that pushed for change at natural grocer Whole Foods Market Inc. this year posted a tiny performance gain in July, leaving the fund up 6.1 percent for the first seven months of 2017.

The Jana Partners fund gained 0.3 percent last month after having risen 1.2 percent in June, according to a performance summary sent to clients and seen by Reuters. The fund trails the Standard & Poor's 11.6 gain this year.

The New York-based fund in July sold out of its roughly 9 pct stake in Whole Foods after Amazon.com Inc. made an offer to buy the company.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below