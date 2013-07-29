UPDATE 1-U.S., Japanese stocks boosts Loeb's Third Point fund

By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, July 29 Bets on U.S and Japanese
stocks helped Daniel Loeb's hedge fund, Third Point, gain 3.3
percent during the second quarter, even as equity and bond
markets suffered rapid sell offs in June, the manager told his
investors on Monday.
Loeb, who is one of the $2.25 trillion hedge fund industry's
best known names, said many of his firm's positions reached
their price targets, and that he "began to sell them near their
highs in May and early June before the market began to correct
sharply."
A majority of the profits Third Point booked in the second
quarter came from event-driven investments in American and
Japanese equities, according to the letter.
The firm initiated a large position in Japanese technology
company Sony earlier in the year. In the note to investors, Loeb
said that, even though Sony has made improvements in some
business units, such as the Game and Mobile Products divisions,
"drastic - rather than incremental - action is required" in
other areas, particularly the Entertainment unit.
"Unlike Electronics, Entertainment remains poorly managed,
with a famously bloated corporate structure, generous perk
packages, high salaries for underperforming senior executives,
and marketing budgets that do not seem to be in line with any
sense of return on capital invested," Loeb said.
The letter, which focused narrowly on bets on Sony, Yahoo
Inc and a new position in North American nitrogen
fertilizer manufacturer CF Industries Holdings Inc, also
briefly addressed Third Point's "early second quarter" exit from
a long-held gold position at about $1,450.
Loeb said CF Industries trades at a discount to its peers in
the fertilizer and commodity chemical business.
"We believe its structural cash flow generation strength is
misunderstood and that management should deliver a much larger
dividend to its shareholders," he added.