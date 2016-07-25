Hedge fund Marcato takes stake in Buffalo Wild Wings

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
BOSTON, July 25 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management said on Monday it had acquired a 5.1 percent stake in casual restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings.
Buffalo Wild Wings shares rose 3.9 percent.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, San Francisco-based Marcato said the company's shares were undervalued and that it has had discussions with its management about improving operations.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.