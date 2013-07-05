A cruel, cruel summer for U.S. credit funds

| NEW YORK, July 5
NEW YORK, July 5 It's shaping up to be a brutal
summer for bond investors as the bloodbath in the U.S. credit
market shows no signs of letting up, even as nearly $80 billion
has already been wiped from funds.
The past six weeks have been humbling for well-known fund
managers including Bill Gross of PIMCO, Jeffrey Gundlach of
DoubleLine Capital and Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates - all
victims of a violent sell-off in U.S. Treasuries,
mortgage-backed securities or inflation-protected bonds.
On Friday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
touched 2.73 percent, gaining more than a full percentage point
since early May, as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data fanned
speculation that the Federal Reserve could begin to scale back
its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying stimulus this fall.
While some bond managers are putting on a brave face, saying
the market's broad-based sell-off is overdone, others recall the
sharp rise in interest rates two decades ago that wreaked havoc
on some bond portfolios. In June alone, bond mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds lost a record $79.8 billion, according to
TrimTabs Investment Research. That data does not include losses
incurred by hedge funds.
"Five years of bond investors' income wiped out in a single
quarter is tough. Not knowing if next quarter will reverse that,
or repeat it is tougher," said John Brynjolfsson, managing
director of global macro hedge fund Armored Wolf LLC.
Friday's jobs report cemented market expectations for the
Fed to start winding down its massive stimulus program as early
as September.
With Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke warning that the central bank
will not keep buying Treasuries and mortgage securities forever,
the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has surged 110 basis
points since its low close of 1.62 percent on May 2 and the
yield on some 30-year agency mortgage-backed securities has
risen about 1 percentage point to about 3.71 percent.
John Paulson's $5.8 billion credit fund at his Paulson & Co
firm lost 3.8 percent in June, according to an investor letter.
The fund is still up 11.7 percent for the year.
BlackRock's Obsidian Fund fell 4 percent through June 21 and
Pine River's Fixed Income Fund lost about 1.4 percent last
month, sources familiar with the matter have said.
It's too soon to know how deep the carnage will go as many
credit-focused hedge funds have not yet reported June
performance numbers. But the early indications are that few with
credit market exposure will be immune, especially as bond yields
keep surging and bond prices keep falling.
Syl Flood at Morningstar, which tracks mutual funds, said
the amount of money being pulled out of bond mutual funds
is akin to levels he saw after Lehman Brothers collapsed in
September 2008, which caused investors to run from most asset
classes, including bonds.
In June, investors withdrew a record $9.6 billion from
Pacific Investment Management Co's flagship PIMCO Total Return
Fund, the world's largest bond fund, which is down 3 percent for
the year, according to Morningstar.
Investors pulled $1.2 billion out of the DoubleLine Total
Return Bond Fund in June, marking the first ever month
of outflows from the $38.7 billion fund, which is down 0.43
percent for the year, according to Morningstar.
The TCW Total Return Bond Fund logged its biggest
monthly outflow since December 2009, with $745 million leaving
in June, according to Morningstar. The fund was down 2.075
percent in June, its weakest performance since February 1996.
DoubleLine's Gundlach had kept substantial cash reserves in
anticipation that many months of net inflows ultimately would go
through some period, at least over the short term, of a
reversal, a DoubleLine spokesman said.
PIMCO declined to comment, while TCW was not immediately
available for comment.
OVERSOLD?
Bond managers have been quick to say the selling is
excessive and June's losses may be short-lived. Unlike 20 years
ago, there is no indication that the Fed is about to raise real
interest rates anytime soon even if Treasury yields keep
surging, they say.
"This is nowhere close to being as impactful as some things
in the past," said Dan Fuss, vice chairman and portfolio manager
at Loomis Sayles. "The pain, I think, would be for somebody that
would have to sell into this."
The Loomis Sayles Bond fund, the company's $21.8 billion
flagship offering, has seen net outflows of roughly $656 million
for June despite an average gain of 0.61 percent in the year
through July 3.
The hardest hit bond categories in June, according to
Lipper, include intermediate investment-grade debt funds;
high-yield "junk" bond portfolios, and inflation-protected
securities funds.
The list of casualties goes further than purely bond-focused
funds. Some funds that rely on computer-driven trading
strategies were whipsawed by the fierce sell-off in bonds and a
simultaneous drop in global stock markets.
For instance, Renaissance Technologies Corp, the hedge fund
founded by James Simons, saw its Renaissance Institutional
Futures Fund lose roughly 4 percent in June, putting yearly
losses at 7 percent, according to data reported to prime broker
Newedge.
BlueCrest's BlueTrend fund saw one of its feeder funds
register a 16.9 percent slump from May 17 to June 28,
Bridgewater's All Weather fund is down 6.49 percent year to
date, and Tudor Investment Corp, the $11.6 billion hedge fund
firm founded by Paul Tudor Jones, saw its $283 million Tudor
Tensor Fund lose 4.5 percent in June, and is down roughly 2.2
percent for the year.