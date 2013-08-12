SAC Capital's Parameter Capital trading group closes - sources

NEW YORK Aug 12 An affiliated fund of Steven A.
Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors shut down last week as the $14
billion hedge fund begins to shrink in the wake of a criminal
indictment filed against it in July, according to two people
familiar with the unit's closure.
Parameter Capital Management, which had managed money for
SAC since 2010, traded mainly financial stocks. The team was run
by portfolio managers Glenn Shapiro and Anil Stevens.
The sources said the decision to close Parameter had been in
the planning before federal prosecutors charged Cohen's firm in
a five-count indictment with fostering a culture where employees
flouted the law and were encouraged to top tap their personal
networks for inside information about publicly traded companies.
Meanwhile, Tom Conheeney, SAC Capital's president, sent an
email to the firm's employees on Saturday, in response to
several news reports about SAC's future. In the email, according
to one of the sources, Conheeney said the firm will have as much
capital to invest at year's end as it had in 2009.