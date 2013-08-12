UPDATE 3-SAC Capital affiliate Parameter Capital closes -sources

By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK Aug 12 Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital
Advisors shut down one of its subsidiary hedge funds last week
as the $14 billion firm's capital base begins to shrink in the
wake of a criminal indictment filed against it, according to two
people familiar with the unit's closure.
Parameter Capital Management, which had managed money for
SAC since 2010, traded mainly financial stocks. The team was run
by portfolio managers Glenn Shapiro and Anil Stevens. Stevens is
leaving to launch his own fund, according to one of the sources.
The sources said the decision to close Parameter was planned
before federal prosecutors last month charged Cohen's firm in a
five-count indictment with fostering a culture in which
employees flouted the law and were encouraged to tap their
personal networks for inside information about publicly traded
companies.
Parameter's returns were up this year, the sources said. SAC
gained more than 10 percent net of returns for the year through
July, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Tom Conheeney, SAC Capital's president, sent an email to
employees on Saturday in response to news reports about the
future of SAC's business and structure. In the email, according
to one of the sources, Conheeney said the firm will have as much
capital to invest at year's end as it had in 2009.
Parameter's Stevens is taking eight of nine people who
worked in the unit with him, one of the sources said, adding
that Stevens has been planning to start his own firm for some
time.
Shapiro's plans are unknown.
Both people familiar with Parameter's closure were not
authorized to speak publicly about SAC. It was unclear how much
money Stevens and Shapiro oversaw for Cohen's hedge fund, which
is in the process of returning $5 billion in outside investor
money by the end of the year.
Parameter is mentioned in regulatory filings as one of nine
affiliated entities that manage money for SAC Capital, which
Cohen launched 21 years ago with $25 million.
In the aftermath of the federal indictment, Cohen and his
top lieutenants are taking steps to reassure SAC Capital's
roughly 1,000 employees that the fund is not in jeopardy.
In his email, Conheeney described as inaccurate some media
reports that SAC Capital will need to get much smaller as it
returns money, and might collapse or streamline businesses.
On Friday, a U.S judge approved an agreement between the
Connecticut-based fund and federal prosecutors to allow the firm
to continue to operate while the criminal case proceeds. SAC has
pleaded not guilty.
Parameter's closing comes as about a dozen marketing and
sales people were let go by Cohen's hedge fund over the past few
weeks.
"It is not that surprising that SAC would lay off marketing
staff. Under the circumstances, it is unlikely that SAC would
try to raise new capital now," said Robin Judson, a recruiter
who works with hedge funds.
Investors in Cohen's fund, who have already pulled several
billion dollars this year, have until the end of this week to
submit requests to redeem capital by the end of the year.
Shapiro and Stevens rejoined SAC to run Parameter in 2010
after both spending time trading stocks for Chicago-based hedge
fund Balyasny Asset Management. Both had worked for SAC for a
number of years prior to joining Balyasny.
Two other former SAC traders, Larry Sapanski and Richard
Schimel, are also preparing their own stock-focused hedge funds,
according to Absolute Return, citing people familiar with the
situation.
Sapanski and Schimel closed their Diamondback Capital
Management last year due to significant investor redemptions
that began when Diamondback became embroiled in the government's
insider trading probe. Sapanski and Schimel were never accused
of any wrongdoing.