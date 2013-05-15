版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 16日 星期四 04:41 BJT

Hedge fund Highfields Capital dove into Dell fray in first quarter

BOSTON May 15 Hedge fund Highfields Capital bought 23 million shares of PC maker Inc in the first quarter, according to a securities filing by the fund on Wednesday.

Dell is embroiled in a leveraged buyout deal led by founder Michael Dell to go private for $13.65 per share, a price that has upset some of the company's largest shareholders.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐