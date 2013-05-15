Hedge fund Highfields Capital dove into Dell fray in first quarter

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BOSTON May 15 Hedge fund Highfields Capital bought 23 million shares of PC maker Inc in the first quarter, according to a securities filing by the fund on Wednesday.
Dell is embroiled in a leveraged buyout deal led by founder Michael Dell to go private for $13.65 per share, a price that has upset some of the company's largest shareholders.
* Asia ex-Japan down; Nikkei falls on yen strength, Toshiba woes
* Digital Power Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016