Ackman asks for Allergan's stockholder list

European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
BOSTON May 12 William Ackman plans to reach out to other Allergan shareholders after the Botox-maker on Monday rebuffed a bid to be bought by the billionaire investor and Valeant Pharmaceuticals.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management said that it has requested a complete list of holders of record in Allergan in order to "communicate with fellow stockholders of the Company."
Ackman's $13.7 billion fund, together with Valeant, owns 9.7 percent of Allergan. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Richard Valdmanis)
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by significantly higher prices for the commodity, and increased prices of zinc and copper.
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday to trade higher on the back of strong regional equities markets that broadened investor appeal for cyclical assets such as industrial commodities.