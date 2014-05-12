版本:
Ackman asks for Allergan's stockholder list

BOSTON May 12 William Ackman plans to reach out to other Allergan shareholders after the Botox-maker on Monday rebuffed a bid to be bought by the billionaire investor and Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management said that it has requested a complete list of holders of record in Allergan in order to "communicate with fellow stockholders of the Company."

Ackman's $13.7 billion fund, together with Valeant, owns 9.7 percent of Allergan. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Richard Valdmanis)
