版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 13日 星期二 02:26 BJT

UPDATE 1-Ackman asks for Allergan's stockholder list

(Adds names of other shareholders)

BOSTON May 12 William Ackman plans to communicate with other Allergan shareholders after the Botox maker on Monday rebuffed a bid to be bought by the billionaire investor and Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management said that it has requested a complete list of holders of record in Allergan to be able to "communicate with fellow stockholders of the company."

Ackman wrote to Allergan Associate General Counsel Matthew Maletta and asked that the company turn over the list within five business days. Institutional investors The Vanguard Group, State Street Global Advisors and BlackRock are also among the top 10 holders of Allergan stock, according to ThomsonReuters data.

Other hedge fund owners of Allergan include Visium Asset Management and Viking Global Investors, the data show.

Valeant and Pershing Square, which has a stake of almost 10 percent in Allergan, made an unsolicited cash and stock offer for the company in April.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Richard Valdmanis and Cynthia Osterman)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐