Pershing Square's Ackman says bullish on Fannie, Freddie

BRIEF-Trio-Tech International Q3 EPS $0.10; revenue rises to $9.825 mln
* Trio-Tech third quarter net income increased 133 percent to $0.10 per share versus $0.04 per share last year
NEW YORK Feb 12 Hedge fund titan William Ackman said on Thursday that U.S. mortgage financing giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are a bet he likes a lot.
"It is the most interesting risk-reward that I am aware of in the capital markets right now," Ackman said at the Harbor Investment Conference when asked to discuss his investement in the the two companies.
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management ranked as last year's best peforming hedge fund with a 40 percent return. The hedge fund first made a bet on the mortgage companies in late 2013. (Editing by Richard Valdmanis)
OSLO, May 11 Nordic budget airline Primera Air has agreed to buy eight of Boeing's new 737 MAX aircraft for more than $950 million at list prices, and has an option to buy an additional four planes, the companies said on Thursday.
* Atico mining provides exploration update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: