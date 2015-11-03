Ackman's fund lost 7.3 pct in October, off 19 pct for year

BOSTON Nov 3 Billionaire investor William
Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings portfolio has lost 19 percent
this year after his bet on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
soured, turning one of last year's biggest winners into one of
this year's most prominent losers.
Pershing Square Holdings lost 7.3 percent in October, the
firm, which invests roughly $16 billion for state pension funds,
endowments and wealthy investors said on a Web site. The trouble
was largely related to a 47 percent tumble in the stock of
Valeant, a drug company Ackman added to his concentrated
portfolio earlier this year.
But another one of Ackman's big bets on Platform Specialty
Products also soured when it lost roughly 20 percent in the last
month.
Last year Pershing Square Holdings gained 40 percent.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)