Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings up 20 percent year-to-date

BOSTON May 1 Activist investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings extended this year's strong gains with a 7.6 percent jump in April, leaving it up 20 percent for the year, three sources said on Thursday.

A large part of April's gains were driven by pharmaceutical company Allergan Inc, whose stock rallied 36 percent in the wake of news that Pershing Square had acquired a 10 percent stake and is working with pharmaceutical company Valeant to buy the Botox-maker.

Pershing Square now manages $13.6 billion. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)