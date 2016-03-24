UPDATE 2-Ackman's hedge fund cooperating with U.S. on drug pricing probe -letter

(adds information on probe, details from letter, paragraphs
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, March 24 Billionaire investor William
Ackman, whose hedge fund is one of the biggest investors in drug
company Valeant, has been asked to supply information to U.S.
legislators probing price hikes in the pharmaceutical industry.
Ackman told investors in his Pershing Square Capital
Management on Thursday that the firm received a request on
Friday from the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging as part
of an investigation into pricing of off-patent drugs.
"As you would expect, we will fully cooperate with the
committee's requests," Ackman wrote in the letter seen by
Reuters.
The letter did not say the request was directly related to
Valeant, but the Canadian company has sparked outrage among U.S.
lawmakers and the public for dramatic price hikes on older
drugs.
Ackman's letter also gave no details on what information the
committee was seeking and why they asked the $12 billion hedge
fund to supply it. A Pershing Square spokesman declined to
comment beyond the contents of the letter.
Spokespeople for the U.S. Senate committee did not
immediately respond to requests for information and Valeant
declined to comment.
It was not immediately clear whether the committee has also
reached out to other large Valeant shareholders, including
Jeffrey Ubben's hedge fund ValueAct Capital, which currently has
two seats on the board of directors.
In February, Valeant's interim chief executive officer
testified before Congress, acknowledging that the company's
decision to raise the price for two heart medications, Isuprel
and Nitropress, was too aggressive.
Ackman formally joined Valeant's board on Monday and
appeared to be taking full control of overhauling the company by
promising to file a delayed annual report by the end of next
month and finding a new chief executive.
Ackman's Pershing Square owns a 9 percent stake in Valeant
and has lost billions, on paper, as the company's stock price
tumbled some 85 percent in the last year amid questions about
its pricing strategy plus its business and accounting practices.
Pershing Square began amassing its stake in Valeant at the
start of 2015 and had largely stayed in the background as its
investment began yielding strong returns through the summer. By
August, however, Valeant's fortunes had turned as it came under
attack from politicians, short sellers who bet the stock price
would fall, and most importantly the public.
This week Valeant said Michael Pearson, its long-time chief
executive officer and architect of its aggressive mergers and
acquisitions strategy, will leave as soon as the board finds a
replacement.
Ackman told investors he dispatched two staffers to
Valeant's Bridgewater, New Jersey headquarters immediately after
a disastrous earnings call on March 15 where the company cut its
forecasts and said it could be close to default.
The two Pershing Square employees were there to "verify
management's revenue, earnings and cash flow guidance for 2016
and build our own financial model for the company," Ackman
wrote. He added: "We have been given access to information and
to management necessary for us to conduct due diligence and
assist the company."
The letter was attached to the firm's annual report which
said there are no plans to abandon the strategy of making
concentrated bets on a small number of companies even after last
year's poor performance.
So far this year, Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings fund has
lost 25 percent, largely because of the drop in Valeant which is
down nearly 70 percent this year.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Cynthia Osterman,
Meredith Mazzilli and David Gregorio)