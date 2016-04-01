Ackman's fund falls 7 pct in March, hurt by Valeant

BRIEF-AnaptysBio Inc sees IPO of 4 mln shares
* Anaptysbio Inc sees its IPO 4 million shares priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share Source text (http://bit.ly/2jrOz5X) Further company coverage:
BOSTON, April 1 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd fund lost 7.1 percent last month, hurt largely by Valeant Pharmaceuticals' roughly 60 percent tumble in March.
March's poor performance leaves Ackman's fund with a 25.6 percent loss for the year, a person familiar with its returns said on Friday. This marks a dramatic turnaround from Pershing Square's 40 percent gain in 2014.
Pershing Square owns a 9 percent stake in Valeant and the company's stock tumbled last month when it cut its financial forecasts and said it could face default if it fails to file its annual report by the end of April. Last week the company's chief executive officer agreed to step down and Ackman formally joined the board. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese)
BRUSSELS, Jan 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* J O Hambro Capital Management Limited reports 5.06 percent passive stake in Cyberark Software Ltd as of December 30, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2j49Cbl) Further company coverage: