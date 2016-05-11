版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四

Key player in Pershing Square's Valeant bet leaving firm

LAS VEGAS May 11 William Doyle, a key figure in Pershing Square Capital Management's controversial investment in battered drug company Valeant Pharmaceuticals, is leaving the hedge fund, its founder, William Ackman, told investors on Wednesday. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese)

