Ackman taps Deutsche and UBS for hedge fund portfolio IPO-sources

BOSTON, Sept 3 Billionaire investor William
Ackman has tapped Deutsche Bank and UBS to
handle the listing of one of his hedge fund portfolios in London
later this year, three sources familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
Ackman told investors by letter last month that he would try
to raise permanent capital for his New York-based firm Pershing
Square Capital Management by listing the fund, Pershing Square
Holdings. Sources say they expect the closed-end fund to be
listed on the London Stock Exchange before the end of the year.
The hedge fund manager tapped the two European banks to
handle the listing and the official road show may kick off in a
few weeks, the sources said.
Deutsche Bank and UBS declined to comment.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston and Freya Berry in
London, editing by Richard Valdmanis)