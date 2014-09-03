UPDATE 1-Ackman taps Deutsche Bank, UBS for hedge fund portfolio IPO -sources

(Adds quotes, background, details throughout)
By Freya Berry and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
LONDON/BOSTON, Sept 3 Billionaire investor
William Ackman has tapped Deutsche Bank and UBS
to handle the listing of one of his hedge fund
portfolios in London later this year, three sources familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
Ackman had told investors last month he would try to raise
permanent capital for his New York-based hedge fund Pershing
Square Capital Management's Pershing Square Holdings fund.
The sources said Ackman chose the two European banks for the
job, and that the closed-end fund should be listed on the London
Stock Exchange by the end of the year. They said the official
road show for the IPO would likely kick off within a few weeks.
Deutsche Bank and UBS declined to comment. A spokeswoman for
Ackman declined to comment.
Pershing Square Holdings has roughly $3 billion in assets -
a fraction of the Pershing Square Capital Management's $15
billion. It gained 31.2 percent during the first eight months of
2014, according to an investor with the fund, making it one of
the industry's best performing funds this year.
People familiar with the IPO process said Ackman could raise
at least $1 billion in fresh capital amid strong demand for a
piece of his firm. Ackman has previously said he would only plan
for a public listing if it could break the $1 billion threshold.
The listing will subject the portfolio to new public
disclosure requirements, shedding some light on a hedge fund
industry known for closely guarding its investment strategies
and performance details.
Ackman, however, has earned a reputation as one of the
industry's most outspoken players. He often relies on public
presentations and media attention to generate interest in his
various campaigns.
He is currently trying to persuade Botox maker Allergan Inc.
- in which Pershing Square Capital Management is the biggest
investor - to sell itself to rival Valeant Pharmaceuticals.
And he has argued for nearly two years that regulators
should shut down nutrition company Herbalife, in which his firm
placed a $1 billion short bet, citing what he says is evidence
of fraud.
FULLY INVESTED
Ackman's returns have rebounded dramatically in 2014 from
single-digit gains in 2013, due to losses on Herbalife and J.C.
Penney. Despite the strong returns, some of Ackman's campaigns
face an uphill battle and are prompting some investors to be
concerned.
In July, Ackman promised to deliver a "death blow" to
Herbalife, but his talk fell flat on Wall Street and briefly
sent the company's stock price up.
Allergan, meanwhile, is fighting hard to prevent a sale to
Valeant, robbing Ackman of some of the deal's initial sparkle.
In a letter to investors in August, Ackman said the new
public listing could help the fund remain fully invested,
instead of keeping cash in reserve.
He said the fund had to keep a substantial amount of the
assets in cash to meet investor redemptions in 2009 when the
fund surged 41 percent.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Bernadette Baum)