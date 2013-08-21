Ackman says retail investing has not been his 'strong suit'

BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive says CEO Kenneth Lowe's 2016 total compensation $28.8 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Kenneth W. Lowe's 2016 total compensation $28.8 million - SEC filing
BOSTON Aug 21 Hedge fund manager William Ackman told investors that he has had three "failures" in his portfolio over the years, all retailers, and that retail investing has not been his "strong suit."
He included J.C. Penney, where he is sitting on hundreds of millions in losses and left the company's board last week, as one of the three failures. Borders Group and Target are the others. Ackman made the comments in an investment letter seen by Reuters.
He said he may choose to exit Penney "after more or less time depending on developments at the Company, the stock price, and the availability of other investment opportunities." He is the company's biggest shareholder.
Apart from these "failures", Ackman said "our active investments (have) done extremely well during our holding period."
BERLIN, March 29 European worker representatives of German industrial gases group Linde are opposed to a merger with U.S. rival Praxair and want labour members of the supervisory board to vote against the deal, a letter seen by Reuters shows.
SAO PAULO, March 29 Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA hired financial advisers to help sell its stakes in some power projects, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr. said on Wednesday.