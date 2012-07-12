版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 12日 星期四 23:11 BJT

Ackman's Pershing Square takes stake in Procter & Gamble-source

NEW YORK, July 12 Hedge fund manager William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has taken a new position in consumer products company Procter & Gamble Co , a source familiar with the move said on Thursday.

Shares in the world's largest household products company jumped more than 3 percent to $63.40 amid speculation that the activist investor was building a stake.

Pershing Square received approval from the Federal Trade Commission to acquire the stake, according to the source.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐