1 天前
Chatty billionaire Ackman grabs bigger megaphone with Twitter account
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月29日 / 晚上6点07分 / 1 天前

Chatty billionaire Ackman grabs bigger megaphone with Twitter account

记者 Svea Herbst-Bayliss

2 分钟阅读

BOSTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman, one of the hedge fund industry's most voluble managers with opinions ranging from how companies should be run to the dangers of sugary drinks, just got himself an even bigger megaphone: a Twitter account.

Using the handle, @BillAckman1, the 51-year-old investor is the latest to join the social media network that rivals like Carl Icahn, @Carl_C_Icahn, have used to unveil investment ideas and comment on news about portfolio companies.

A spokesman for Ackman confirmed the account is real.

So far, the account looks bare-bones. As of Thursday afternoon, there was no picture of the widely photographed fund manager, nor were there any tweets.

But Ackman had already accumulated more than 1,000 followers, including many self-described traders and financial journalists. Among the 46 users he followed were former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, tennis star Roger Federer and Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein.

Ackman also follows President Donald Trump on Twitter, and like Trump himself he has a reputation for saying exactly what is on his mind, sometimes ignoring the social norms of polite conversation.

After two years of heavy losses that damaged his reputation as a savvy investor, Ackman has said this year that his investment team is working on new ideas while he also goes back to his basics to beef up performance.

