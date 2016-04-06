RPT-Ackman says Valeant board may find new CEO in weeks, not months

Silicon Valley IPO contender DocuSign hires CEO after long search
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 After a marathon search lasting more than a year, Silicon Valley company DocuSign announced on Wednesday it hired a new chief executive.
BOSTON, April 6 Billionaire investor William Ackman on Wednesday said the board of embattled drug maker Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc. could find a new chief executive officer in "weeks" and said the stock will become "investable" again once the annual report is filed.
Speaking on an investor conference call Ackman said Valeant is now on track to deliver its delayed 10-K by month end which will likely give the company a shot in the arm because investors will look at the company anew. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Alden Bentley)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering