More investor activism expected, but returns likely lower -survey

| BOSTON
BOSTON Oct 30 Activist investment campaigns
such as the ones conducted by Carl Icahn, William Ackman and
Daniel Loeb are expected to pick up in the next one to two years
but returns at activist funds
are expected to be less robust than before, new data show.
A survey by law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel and corporate
financial news and analysis company Mergermarket released to
clients this week shows that 98 percent of all respondents
expect increased activism, with more than half saying the uptick
will be "substantial."
Activist investing is a rarefied field with only 71 of the
world's roughly 10,000 hedge funds pursuing strategies in which
managers push corporations to boost financial performance, spin
off divisions, or improve corporate governance.
Respondents said they expect hedge funds to continue taking
the lead in running activist campaigns, and more than half said
they expect the funds will make operational issues a key element
of upcoming campaigns.
The hedge funds are likely to target financial services
corporations as well as industrial and chemical companies with
their activist campaigns, the survey found.
Successful campaigners include Jeffrey Smith's Starboard
Value, which earlier this month scored an unprecedented victory
by replacing all nine board members at Darden Restaurants
, owner of Olive Garden.
Carl Icahn has pushed iPhone maker Apple Inc to
return more cash to shareholders, and William Ackman has been
pushing Botox maker Allergan Inc to sell itself to rival
Valeant Pharmaceuticals in what could be the year's
biggest mergers and acquisitions deal. Daniel Loeb has this year
urged Dow Chemical Co and Amgen Inc to each
split into two companies.
Past strong returns have made these funds very popular.
In the first three quarters of 2014, investors added $10.8
billion to activist hedge funds, more than double the amount
they added in all of 2013, data from Hedge Fund Research show.
In total, hedge funds oversee roughly $3 trillion in assets.
But the outlook for returns at activist oriented funds was
cut back after years of out-size returns.
Eighty percent of the respondents estimated returns of 10 to
20 percent, while the rest are targeting 20 to 30 percent.
Last year 48 percent expected returns of 20 percent to 30
percent and 52 percent expected returns between 10 percent and
20 percent.
Returns are already lower this year with HFR data showing
the average activist fund returning 3.6 percent in the first
nine months, compared with 16.05 percent last year. In 2012 they
returned 20.9 percent. Still activist funds are performing
better than the average hedge fund which gained 2 percent
through September.
Even one of the industry's most successful activists,
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management, took a hit during
the first two weeks of October, losing 4 percent, which cut his
year-to-date returns to a still very strong 26.56 percent.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Chang)