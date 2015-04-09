Investor activism may be hard on corporate creditors -Moody's

| BOSTON, April 9
BOSTON, April 9 Tactics that activist investors
say will benefit a company's shareholders may also raise the
risk for the firm's creditors, a leading credit rating agency
warned on Thursday.
Investors who push companies to consider tactics to boost
stock prices via share buybacks, spin-offs, purchase of another
company or other means also raise anxiety about a change in
corporate strategy, Moody's Investors Services said in
its annual report on shareholder activism.
"Often these changes are aimed at carving out value for
shareholders and this may come at bondholders' expense," Chris
Plath, vice president and senior analyst at Moody's, said in an
interview.
For example if activist investors win a seat on the board of
a company, as Third Point's Daniel Loeb did last year at auction
house Sotheby's, there is often increased uncertainty
about a company's strategic direction, Plath said. "If Bill
Ackman or Dan Loeb get a seat on the board, there is an entirely
new board room dynamic," he said.
Plath pointed to two examples where Moody's has acted.
Only days after activist hedge fund Casablanca Capital in
July won six seats on the board of iron-ore producer Cliffs
Natural Resources, Moody's cut the company's debt to
speculative from investment grade.
Similarly when e-commerce company eBay Inc last
year took investor Carl Icahn's suggestion to spin off its
PayPal subsidiary, Moody's put the company on review for a
downgrade, saying it would be smaller and consequently have a
weaker credit profile.
Activists have flexed their muscle in the last years,
leading high profile battles at companies including Darden
Restaurants, Allergan, and more recently at General
Motors and DuPont. Moody's, like other
researchers, expect the number of campaigns to rise.
"The bulk of corporate governance is played out between
companies and their shareholders and bondholders are, for better
or worse, only along for the ride," Plath said.
