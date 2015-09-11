Investors raise hedge fund allocations in Sept - data

LONDON, Sept 11 Investors raised their bets on
hedge funds in September, although at a slower pace than in
August, data showed on Friday.
The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which
calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions at
the start of each month, rose 0.64 percent in September, against
a 0.71 percent rise in August.
Hedge funds typically open for subscription at the start of
every month or quarter.
"Comparisons for both the inflow and outflow components of
the index were steady", Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive
officer of SS&C Technologies, said.
"Given the ongoing turmoil in global markets, this indicates
that investors are confident the hedge fund industry can deliver
attractive returns in times of increased volatility," he added.
The index compiled by the fund administrator is based on
data provided by its clients, and represents about 10 percent of
assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by David Holmes)