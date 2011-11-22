A year after an FBI raid, Diamondback limps along

* Diamondback only firm still in open after being raided
* No charges filed but no apparent closure either
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Katya Wachtel
BOSTON/NEW YORK, Nov 22 For Diamondback Capital
Management this week marks an auspicious anniversary: a
high-profile raid by federal authorities looking into
allegations of insider trading by hedge funds.
But after a tough year full of heavy investor redemptions
and a sudden drop in performance in August, top managers at
Diamondback have reason to celebrate. The Stamford,
Connecticut-based fund is the only one of four firms raided by
federal authorities last year to still be open for business.
Yet with federal prosecutors continuing to investigate
incidents of insider trading, pension funds continuing to
redeem money and top employees leaving the firm, some in the $2
trillion hedge fund industry wonder how long Diamondback can
last. "They have gotten much smaller and if they shrink any
further their business model could be impacted," said one
person who has first hand knowledge for the firm's operations.
To date, no one associated with Diamondback has been
charged with any wrongdoing stemming from the raid carried out
by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. But the investigation
has taken its toll on the firm's assets under management with
it being cut in half over the past year to $2.5 billion.
"Having such a public investigation with no prosecution is
an unfair burden for any organization to carry," said Ron
Geffner a partner at law firm Sadis & Goldberg who used to work
for the Securities and Exchange Commission.
By contrast, things unraveled much more quickly for the
other hedge funds raided by the FBI last fall: Level Global
Investors, Loch Capital Management and Barai Capital. All are
either closed or are in the process of shutting down.
To date, the only top official with any of the four hedge
funds to be either charged or convicted of wrongdoing is Samir
Barai, founder of Barai Capital.
Some hedge fund investors said one thing that has helped
Diamondback weather the storm is that the only person
associated with the fund who has been publicly implicated is a
lower-level portfolio manager, who was quickly dismissed.
At Diamondback top executives, who got their start at
Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors, are still not able to
speak about what happened or what may be happening in the
future. A Diamondback spokesman declined to comment.
To save the business, the team is retooling to focus more
on stock investments instead of fixed income trading, something
that outside analysts are praising as a savvy step. Mark
Fishman, a partner in charge of fixed income, and some of his
team will soon leave, said two people familiar with the moves
who are not permitted to discuss them publicly.
Another thing working in Diamondback's favor is that some
influential institutional investors, including a big
fund-of-funds run by Blackstone Group (BX.N), have remained on
board.
LOYAL NO MORE
But others, including some who were loyal at the start like
the pension funds of New Mexico and Philadelphia, are now gone.
On Nov. 15, the last deadline for pulling money out this year,
Diamondback was hit with roughly $1 billion in redemption
notices, three people familiar with the requests said.
Diamondback still has not recovered fully from losses of
more than 7 percent in August and a sense that the probe is
still active even after former employee Anthony Scolaro pleaded
guilty to insider trading, unnerving New Mexico's trustees,
chief investment officer Joelle Mevi said. The fund is now off
between 2 and 3 percent for the year, two people said.
Several people said they also want clarity about the case
of former Diamondback manager Todd Newman, who oversaw
technology investments from Boston. Newman was initially put on
leave and later let go.
Now, Fishman and his team are about to join dozens of
others from Level Global, Loch and Barai who lost their jobs in
the wake of the government raids. Some like Level Global
founder David Ganek are still spending time winding down some
business. Ganek, a prominent art collector, can now devote more
of his fortune and time to hobbies and New York's night life
where he was recently photographed attending the 2011
Guggenheim International Gala.
Others are less lucky and join a crowded pool of finance
professionals at a time the national unemployment rate hovers
around 9 percent and Wall Street hiring is slow.
But some former Level Global employees have found new
positions. Former chief compliance officer Sean Farrell now
works in compliance at David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital and
former analyst William McLanahan, who covered financials, moved
to Moore Capital.
But Dave Matthews, Loch Capital Management's former chief
financial officer, says on his LinkedIn profile that he is
unemployed and looking for a position as a CFO/COO/CCO.
"The bar is certainly higher for anyone at a firm that
shuts down under a cloud," said Gregory Cresci, an executive
recruiter at Odyssey Search Partners in New York. "It ends up
being guilt by association."
