Asia hedge fund recovery set to stall as market slide bites

* Asian industry remains $47 bln below peak assets of $192
bln
* Market slump to hit returns, delay fund launches in 2011
* Hedge fund executives starting to delay marketing trips
* Inflows seen muted; many funds face capacity constraints
By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, Sept 27 Asia's hedge funds industry
is seen struggling to regain its pre-crisis size any time soon
as the recent global market slump threatens to deter investors
from making fresh allocations to them and delay new product
launches.
That is bad news for the dozens of startups, prime brokers
and service providers who have set up shop or expanded in Asia
in the hope of capital returning to the region.
Regional hedge fund assets contracted 5 percent in the first
half of 2011 to $145 billion, $47 billion below the peak level
hit in December 2007, as defensive portfolios clipped returns
and investors started applying the brakes to capital
re-allocations, new data released by industry tracker AsiaHedge
on Monday showed.
By contrast, the global industry regained its pre-crisis
asset levels last year and subsequently scaled new highs of
above $2 trillion, according to data from Hedge Fund Research.
Even though total assets of Asia-focused hedge funds are
probably higher -- with many large funds not disclosing their
assets to data providers -- industry insiders say assets remain
well below peak levels.
"Given the mess the world appears to be in, I just don't see
risk appetite returning this year," said Peter Douglas, founder
of Singapore-based hedge fund consultancy GFIA Pte.
Capital flows into regional funds started to tick up from
mid-2009 with investors favouring funds such as Blackstone
backed Senrigan, Dymon Asia Capital and Macquarie Asian
Alpha Fund, boosting their assets above $1 billion this year.
However, a global stock markets slump on worries about the
health of the U.S. economy and the European sovereign debt
crisis is seen making investors wait for the dust to settle down
before making new allocations to the region.
A 20 percent drop in Asian shares since August has wiped out
the entire performance gains of regional hedge funds for the
year, as measured by the Eurekahedge Asia index. And the outlook
for returns for the rest of the year remains blurred.
"I don't see how we can see a massive amount of inflows in
the rest of the year," said James Fallon, director, financing
sales in Asia Pacific, at Bank of America Corp .
"Performance is tough to come by so it might be tough to
regain the all-time highs," Singapore-based Fallon said.
CANCELLED MARKETING TRIPS
Typically, the second half of the year is also when hedge
fund launches tend to slow down in Asia.
New launches in the second half of the year have attracted
significantly less capital than the first half in four of the
last five calendar years, according to data from AsiaHedge.
While the market for startups has not been frozen in Asia
and seed capital, or day-one capital, is still available as some
investors continue to back managers with pedigree and track
record, scaling up is a struggle for most.
"There's going to be delays," said Julius Wang, managing
director at Samena Capital, which provides seed capital.
"The number of people who are starting funds right now is
much lower than we were seeing earlier in the year."
Already, fund executives have started delaying trips to
market their products in the United States and Europe.
"We are seeing some clients re-assess, and in some cases,
delay marketing trips to Europe and the US given current market
conditions," said Martin Visairas, Asia Pacific head of sales
and capital introduction at Citigroup .
"For some funds, performance has been challenging,
and investors have widely adopted a wait-and-see
approach, preferring to focus on understanding the impact
of current market conditions to their existing allocations over
making new investments," the Hong Kong-based executive added.
CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS
Unlike 2008, when Asian hedge funds suffered major outflows,
industry insiders say redemptions are normal and some managers
continue to receive inflows.
Asia funds attracted a net inflow for the 16th consecutive
month in August, increasing their total inflows for 2011 to $7
billion, as investors shrugged off volatile markets and raised
bets on the region's fast growth.
"I have a feeling that that's (inflows) going to slow down
dramatically now and, should redemption start coming in given
what's going on in the markets, I would suspect that. But as of
yet we haven't seen that," Fallon of Bank of America said.
There's also capacity constraints as hedge funds tend to
manage far less money than traditional long-only funds and shut
doors to new investors fearing higher assets would hurt
performance. For many hedge funds in Asia, $1 billion starts to
raise an alarm.
Many of the large funds managed by well-known fund managers
and with performance track records, such as Prime Capital's $1.7
billion Greater China long short equity fund, Senrigan and the
$2 billion Azentus, run by former Goldman Sachs star
trader Morgan Sze, have already closed to new investors.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)