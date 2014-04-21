Former Soros team to start $150 mln Hong Kong-based hedge fund

HONG KONG, April 21 A former Soros Fund
Management team will start a Hong Kong-based hedge fund in the
third quarter of 2014 with at least $150 million in initial
capital including seed capital from HS Group, making it one of
the biggest start-ups in the region this year.
Co-founded by Kenneth Lee and Michael Yoshino, the
long/short equity hedge fund firm, Pleiad Investment Advisors,
will focus on investments in China and Japan.
Hedge fund start-ups in Asia on average raised just over $50
million each last year, according to data from industry tracker
AsiaHedge, although the biggest of 2013, Asia Research & Capital
Management, raised $1.1 billion.
Most of Pleiad's capital will come from HS Group, a firm
founded last year by Michael Garrow, an ex-Blackstone Group
executive, and Johannes Kaps, who earlier worked at
Goldman Sachs.
The investment represents HS Group's first seed capital
investment and one of the biggest ever seed capital investments
in a hedge fund in Asia, where a typical seed investment is
usually around $25 million.
Seeders usually pocket 20-30 cents of every dollar earned by
a hedge fund in addition to their share of the return generated.
Many smaller managers and those looking to start in Asia are
willing to share revenues in exchange for long-term capital.
HS Group's backers include Swiss fund-of-hedge-funds manager
Gottex Fund Management Holdings and V-Nee Yeh,
co-founder of Hong Kong-based money manager Value Partners.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)