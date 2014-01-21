Hedge fund assets reach record high

LONDON Jan 21 The hedge fund industry grew to a
record size last year after investors added billions of dollars
more to managers' coffers and rising stock prices swelled
assets, new data showed on Tuesday.
Total assets under management rose to $2.63 trillion, up
from $2.25 trillion a year ago, according to Chicago-based data
provider Hedge Fund Research.
The bulk of the gains came from a rise in the value of
investments held by hedge funds, but $63.7 billion - about 15
percent of the increase and almost double 2012's $34.4 billion -
came from net new money invested, HFR said.
Event-driven strategies - which try to make money betting on
the outcome of corporate transactions - and funds trading shares
accounted for the biggest chunks of the new cash, HFR said.
Assets under management in the hedge fund industry have
recovered since the 2008 financial crisis as institutional
investors look to diversify away from their traditional stock
and bond holdings. This increased demand has continued despite
the industry underperforming equity markets since 2009.