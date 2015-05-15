Baupost buys 3.16 mln shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in Q1- filing

UPDATE 1-United to resume domestic flights after tech disruption
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
BOSTON May 15 Baupost Group took a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter when the prominent hedge fund bought 3.16 million shares, a regulatory filing shows.
Baupost, run by Seth Klarman, bought the stock that David Einhorn, another prominent hedge fund manager told investors that he has been betting against.
Baupost's biggest position at the end of the first quarter was Cheniere Energy.
Baupost had $31.7 billion in assets at the end of the last year, according to a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Baylis; editing by Richard Valdmanis)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent rise as they waited for newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised stimulus.