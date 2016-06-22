Blackstone buys minority stake in hedge fund Marathon

BOSTON, June 22 Blackstone Group LP has bought a minority stake in $13 billion hedge fund Marathon Asset Management, the two companies said on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Marathon, which was founded by Bruce Richards and Louis Hanover, specializes in distressed debt investing. Its management will continue to run the business and make investment decisions, the hedge fund said. Andrew Rabinowitz, a partner at the firm, has been promoted to president and chief operating officer.

Blackstone bought the stake through its Strategic Capital Holdings fund, which has been raised to buy minority stakes in hedge funds. The investment marks the fourth minority stake Blackstone has bought in a hedge fund since 2014.

A year ago Blackstone bought a minority stake in Magnetar Capital and before that it took stakes in Solus Alternative Asset Management and Senator Investment Group.

Earlier this month Affiliated Managers Group agreed to pay $800 million to Goldman Sachs to buy stakes in five hedge funds that the investment bank previously owned through its Petershill Fund I.

Hedge funds have become increasingly willing to sell a minority stake to outsiders because such deals usually allow management to remain independent while guaranteeing a cash infusion that can help with succession planning and letting the founders eventually cash out, analysts have said.

Blackstone's Blackstone Alternative Asset Management invests roughly $68 billion and is headed by Tom Hill. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bill Trott)