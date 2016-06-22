UPDATE 1-Blackstone buys minority stake in hedge fund Marathon

(Adds quotes, details on Blackstone, Marathon)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, June 22 Blackstone Group LP, the
world's biggest investor in hedge funds, said on Wednesday that
it bought a minority stake in $13 billion hedge fund Marathon
Asset Management.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Marathon, which was founded by Bruce Richards and Louis
Hanover in 1998, specializes in distressed debt investing. Its
management team, including chief operating officer and president
Andrew Rabinowitz, will continue to run the business and make
investment decisions.
Blackstone bought the stake through its Strategic Capital
Holdings fund, which has raised roughly $3.3 billion to buy
minority stakes in hedge funds. The deal with Marathon marks the
fourth minority stake Blackstone has bought in a hedge fund
since 2014. It is scouting for more deals and is planning to
hire more staff for its General Partner Stakes Platform.
The latest deal "exemplifies the key characteristics of our
strategic partnerships - a stable and enduring asset management
business with an experienced management team and a long-term
track record of servicing its clients," said Tom Hill, president
and CEO of Blackstone's Blackstone Alternative Asset Management
unit, which invests $68 billion in hedge funds.
A year ago Blackstone bought a minority stake in Magnetar
Capital and before that it took stakes in Solus Alternative
Asset Management and Senator Investment Group.
Earlier this month Affiliated Managers Group agreed
to pay $800 million to Goldman Sachs to buy stakes in five hedge
funds that the investment bank previously owned through its
Petershill Fund I.
Hedge funds have become increasingly willing to sell a
minority stake to outsiders because such deals usually allow
management to remain independent while guaranteeing a cash
infusion that can help with succession planning and letting the
founders eventually cash out, analysts have said.
The deal "positions us well for the future as we continue to
capitalize on opportunities and expand our business," Richards,
Marathon's chief executive, said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bill Trott)