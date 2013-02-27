London's hedge funds brace for bonus curbs

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 27 It's all go at Peter Stratford's
Aston Martin dealership in London.
"There is more money than there was before," he said,
pointing to a recent 1 million pound ($1.5 million) sale. "Aston
Martin prices have gone through the roof in the last couple of
years."
London's unique concentration of hedge funds, clustered
around the leafy squares of Mayfair, are a particular boon for
purveyors of luxury goods such as Stratford.
But new European Union rules curbing the upfront pay of
hedge fund managers, set to be introduced this summer, could
cool some of the more conspicuous consumption.
The EU's Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive says
40-60 percent of a hedge fund manager's bonus must be deferred
and no more than half can be paid in cash. The rest must be made
up of units of their fund or an equivalent.
There is confusion about how the rules will apply in
practice, with large gaps around the treatment of tax and
dividends.
"It is potentially a massive concern if it all goes horribly
wrong. But it is not yet clear (what might happen)," said one
industry executive, who declined to be named because of the
sensitivities around hedge fund remuneration.
London's hedge fund sector, which accounts for the bulk of
the industry in Europe, is waiting for the successor to
Britain's Financial Services Authority to publish its response
to the directive in April or May. The FSA's wiggle room to make
the rules less stringent, however, is limited.
"It is difficult. Managers like certainty and some of the
gaps may never be filled in. It may be up to managers to
determine their own approach," said Stephen Rabel, of
consultancy Kinetic Partners.
In practice, many funds have already deferred manager pay,
putting part of it into their funds because of pressure from
investors.
"Most larger managers will have had this in place for some
time," said an executive at one of London's biggest hedge funds.
"It has come from investors saying 'Are you able to align
yourself with us'?"
SECOND-HAND LUXURY
Hedge funds' bumper fee structures - traditionally a 2
percent management fee and 20 percent of performance but
sometimes much more - have made the industry an easy target for
politicians tapping into anti-banker sentiment in the aftermath
of the financial crisis.
The EU parliament and EU states could agree on Wednesday to
impose a cap on bankers' bonuses of double their base salary.
With hedge funds struggling to make returns in a low
interest rate environment, the impending EU rules could have
less of an immediate impact on them.
Some funds have not seen a performance fee for years, with
the average fund barely breaking even in the past two years, and
up just eight percent over five years, according to Hedge Fund
Research data.
That said, there is still plenty of money sloshing around
restaurants and private members clubs in Mayfair.
More than 80 hedge fund managers have personal fortunes of
at least 50 million pounds, according to the Sunday Times Hedge
Fund Rich List, and the income from management fees ensures even
those not among the sector's top earners are still kept in
Savile Row tailoring and fine wines.
With banker-bashing so popular, financiers are mostly
keeping a low profile around the City of London financial
district.
"It is not considered politically correct to be doing a lot
of ostentatious spending in public anymore," said Sian Cox, a
hospitality manager at Prism, an upmarket City restaurant.
"They might be spending their money on a country pile, or a
Porsche or something but you are not actually seeing it in the
City. They are not spending it on Chateau Petrus."
And in Royal Exchange Jewellers, a shop close to the Bank of
England, owner Martin Deakins reported a sharp pick-up in sale
of second-hand luxury watches.
WHAT'S THE ALTERNATIVE?
For fund managers wanting to flee the rules, the traditional
bolt-hole of Switzerland may not be an option. Industry insiders
expect managers outside the EU, for instance in Geneva, to be
subject to the same guidelines if they sell into the EU.
In practice, despite periodic threats to move, hedge fund
managers are loath to leave Mayfair and St James's, despite a 40
percent jump in rents in the past 3-1/2 years, according to
property consultant Cushman & Wakefield.
Geneva is no real match for London's buzzing nightlife,
swanky restaurants and upmarket shops despite having a top
marginal tax rate of 44 percent compared with an income tax rate
of 45 percent in Britain.
The Swiss franc has also strengthened around 20 percent
against the dollar - in which most hedge fund firms earn their
revenues - since summer 2010, increasing staff and office costs.
Some hedge funds are now homesick for London again.
"There have been managers that have moved parts of their
businesses to other jurisdictions, such as Switzerland, but a
lot get drawn back to London," said Roger Ganpatsingh, managing
director at Throgmorton, which provides back-office services for
funds.