Brevan Howard hedge fund hires Credit Suisse traders - report

NEW YORK Oct 26 Hedge fund Brevan Howard Asset
Management hired Credit Suisse Group AG's Don Carson
and Hirak Biswas, Bloomberg news reported on Friday, citing two
people with knowledge of the matter.
Carson ran Credit Suisse's U.S. dollar swaps desk, according
to the Bloomberg report. Biswas joined Credit Suisse in 2010 as
a director in U.S. government trading, the report said, citing a
bank memo.
Both Carson and Biswas left Credit Suisse's New York office
in the past two weeks. Carson will join Brevan Howard's New York
office and Biswas will move to the hedge fund firm's office in
Geneva, according to the Bloomberg report.
Brevan Howard is one of Europe's biggest and best-known
hedge funds.