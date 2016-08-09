Brevan Howard's main fund down 1 pct in year to end-July - sources

LONDON Aug 9 Leading European hedge fund Brevan
Howard's main fund was down 1 percent in the year to the end of
July, two sources said, handing back gains made after Britain's
vote to leave the European Union.
British billionaire Alan Howard's $16 billion fund, the
performance of which is closely held, had gained 1 percent on
June 24, the day after the referendum, to take its year-to-date
performance at that point to 0.45 percent.
Howard's main fund, which uses macroeconomic analysis to bet
on a variety of securities, has struggled in recent years,
losing 1.99 percent in 2015 to post its second consecutive year
of losses.
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)