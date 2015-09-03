UPDATE 2-Bridgewater's 'All Weather Fund' slumps amid market storm

* 'Risk-parity' funds seen as exacerbating market plunge
* Key Bridgewater fund down nearly 3.8 pct for yr
By Jennifer Ablan and David Gaffen
NEW YORK, Sept 3 An $80 billion portfolio
managed by hedge fund titan Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates
and widely held by many pension funds slumped in August and some
investors blame the strategy of such funds for the eruption in
volatility that slammed stocks and commodities.
Bridgewater's "All Weather Fund" fell 4.2 percent in August
and is down 3.76 percent so far this year, according to three
people familiar with the fund's performance on Thursday.
Equity markets worldwide stumbled in recent weeks, driven
lower by concerns about China's growth and worries that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will soon raise rates. The moves, coupled with
weakness in commodities and bonds, wreaked havoc on hedge funds
that use risk-parity strategies, which are supposed to make
money for investors if bonds or stocks sell off, though not if
both markets fall at the same time.
Investors, including Leon Cooperman's and Steven Einhorn's
Omega Advisors plus some other hedge fund managers, are blaming
risk-parity strategies for the market's recent volatility and
the forced selling that drove stocks down 10 percent in five
sessions near the end of August. Omega's funds fell between 9
percent and 11 percent last month.
However, analysts note that so-called risk-parity funds such
as Bridgewater oversee about $500 billion, a small fraction of
the $3 trillion managed by hedge funds. Bridgewater, the world's
largest hedge fund, manages $162 billion in assets and the All
Weather Fund is one of its two big portfolios.
Besides Bridgewater, the big players in the risk-parity
space include Cliff Asness' AQR Capital Management and Invesco.
Risk parity is a popular investment option for many pension
funds and has been marketed by Bridgewater and Wall Street banks
as way to hedge market turmoil.
Risk-parity strategies are designed for low volatility and
generally allocate more toward bonds than equities. Often,
though, clients want additional volatility, so a manager applies
leverage through borrowing.
Chintan Kotecha, an equity-linked analyst at Bank of
America, said that these types of portfolios have been known to
add what is known as a "volatility control" component, a
mechanism that responds to changes in market volatility by
leveraging or deleveraging.
In the last several days, the equity market fell sharply and
investors did not rush to buy up safe-haven bonds, causing the
bond market to decline modestly as well.
The lack of bond buying caused a big spike in volatility in
these funds - more than investors wanted - so they responded
with a dramatic level of selling, particularly in equities.
In a Sept. 1 letter to their investors, Cooperman and
Einhorn of Omega said the magnitude and velocity of the decline
in the equity markets in August "can be attributed to
systemic/technical investors that are price-insensitive and
largely indifferent to fundamentals. Such investors include
risk-parity funds, derivative hedgers, trend-following CTA's,
and insurance variable-annuity programs."
Thursday, Bank of America discussed the topic with
institutional investors on a conference call to educate clients.
Separately, several risk-parity managers said that they were
being made into scapegoats for a sell-off they did not cause.
Their reasons? In total, they do not have enough money under
management to cause such ructions and they generally do not
adjust their positions so quickly.
"Risk-parity managers don't typically adjust their net
exposure to equities by a significant amount on an intramonth
basis," said Lee Partridge, chief investment officer at Salient
Partners, which offers a $500 million risk-parity fund.
Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co estimate that varying types
of funds, including these funds, have completed about half of
their selling as a result of the market's moves and are expected
to sell another $100 billion.
"We expect elevated volatility and downside price risk to
persist. In our view, the risk/reward for equity investors
remains in favor of waiting, rather than being fully invested
until there is more clarity from macro data and central banks,"
JPMorgan wrote.
The Salient Risk Parity Index, which is being used by the
market as a benchmark, has fallen 5.78 percent this year but
since the start of 2014 it shows an annualized return of 2.56
percent.
