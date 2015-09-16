Bridgewater's Dalio: Risk-parity strategies not to blame for market turmoil

| NEW YORK, Sept 15
Risk-parity strategies such as
that used at Bridgewater Associates' "All Weather Fund" did not
cause the eruption in volatility that slammed stocks and
commodities last month, the fund's founder Ray Dalio of
Bridgewater said on Tuesday, responding to recent criticism.
"All Weather is a strategic asset allocation mix, not an
active strategy," Dalio, who runs the world's biggest hedge fund
firm, wrote in a 17-page research note. "As such, All Weather
tends to rebalance that mix which leads us to tend to buy those
assets that go down in relation to those that went up so that we
keep the allocations to them constant. This behavior would tend
to smooth market movements rather than to exacerbate them."
Rival investors, including Leon Cooperman's and Steven
Einhorn's Omega Advisors plus some other hedge fund managers,
blamed risk-parity strategies for the market's recent volatility
and the forced selling that drove stocks down 10 percent in five
sessions near the end of August. Omega's funds fell between 9
percent and 11 percent last month.
Bridgewater, the world's largest hedge fund, manages $162
billion in assets, and the $80 billion All Weather Fund is one
of its two big portfolios. Dalio, founder, chairman and co-chief
investment officer of Bridgewater, co-authored the research note
with Robert Prince, co-chief investment officer and Greg Jensen,
co-CIO and co-CEO.
Besides Bridgewater, the big players in the risk-parity
space include Cliff Asness' AQR Capital Management and Invesco.
Dalio cautioned that not all risk-parity managers operate as
he does, and "we are not knowledgeable enough about what they do
to comment on it."
These types of portfolios - along with equity-long only
funds - have been known to add what is known as a "volatility
control" component, a mechanism that responds to changes in
market volatility by leveraging or deleveraging. Derivatives
strategists at JP Morgan Chase wrote in late August following
the selloff that volatility control strategies would have had
the most immediate reaction to the broad, violent selling in
equities, but they also said that the "increase in equity
volatility and correlation would cause risk parity portfolios to
reduce equity exposure."
Dalio said the amount of money that is invested in
risk-parity strategies is relatively small in relation to the
amount of money that is managed in active strategies, especially
those that tend to sell in response to price declines.
"For example, equity mutual fund investors tend to sell in
response to price declines because they get nervous, and they
are much larger," he said. "And, suppose they did tend to do
that; what should be done about it - prevent those who want to
sell when prices fall from doing that?"
Much more money is invested in other forms of mechanically
driven active management such as insurance company variable
annuity product hedging, trend-following CTAs, options
replicators and carry trading strategies, Dalio said.
As a ballpark estimate, using surveys of investment
practices, Bridgewater estimates that U.S. funds have allocated
about 4 percent of assets to risk-parity strategies. That would
be around $400 billion, of which about $150 billion is managed
by external managers, Dalio said.
"Some of those external mangers have active management or
short term vol adjustments, but we do not, and we are half of
that figure, so we know that the amount of it is relatively
small," Dalio said.
With respect to internally managed programs, Dalio said
Bridgewater doubts they are making many short-term shifts based
on short-term volatilities. Theoretically, if the remainder of
the external managers cut their risk by 25 percent, that would
be a sale of roughly $20 billion spread across global equities,
bonds, commodities, Dalio said.
Given typical equity holdings of about 35 percent, with half
of that allocated to U.S. equities, a 25 percent reduction
translates to around $4 billion, Dalio said.
"To put this number in context, the daily trading volume of
U.S. equities in the cash market has been about $200 billion
daily over the past couple of weeks, which suggests that selling
pressure of $4 billion over that period should not have much
market impact."
This does not consider their likely need to buy equities to
rebalance as equities have sold off relative to bonds, he added.
"Relative to the size of global asset markets, the amount of
money being managed and moved around through risk parity is a
drop in the bucket," Dalio said.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)