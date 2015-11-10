Bridgewater's $70 bln 'All Weather Fund' up 4.1 pct in October -sources

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar lower, stocks flat as caution creeps in ahead of Trump inauguration
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains
NEW YORK Nov 10 The $70 billion Bridgewater All Weather Fund, managed by hedge fund titan Ray Dalio, was up 4.1 percent in October and is down 3.4 percent through the first 10 months of the year, said two people familiar with the fund's performance on Tuesday.
The All Weather Fund is one of two big portfolios managed by Bridgewater Associates and uses a so-called "risk parity" strategy that is supposed to make money for investors if bonds or stocks sell off, though not simultaneously. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.