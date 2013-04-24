Short-seller Chanos: Herbalife 'not viable' long-term - CNBC

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
NEW YORK, April 24 Well-known short-seller James Chanos, the president and founder of New York-based Kynikos Associates, told CNBC on Wednesday that nutritional supplement company Herbalife is "not a viable business long-term."
Chanos, who had a short position in Herbalife in 2012 and closed out position in the fourth quarter, said the "multi-level marketing model is flawed."
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value