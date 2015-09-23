Hao Capital hedge fund doubles investor money with China bets

BOSTON, Sept 23 Hao Capital, a small hedge fund specializing in Chinese stocks, has done something nearly unheard of in this year's up-and-down market: doubling investors' money.

The 1-year-old fund has posted a 97.8 percent year-to-date gain resulting from long positions on appliance companies, short bets on the solar industry, and a reluctance to join the hordes that rushed into China A shares before they crashed in August, according to investors and documents seen by Reuters.

Now the fund, run by electronics engineer Zhang Hao, may be looking at the beaten-down Chinese stock market as a buying opportunity that could burnish his gains in the fourth quarter, according to a note he wrote to investors in August.

"We should be buying as the market falls," he wrote. "Cheap valuations represent the greatest opportunity for the Fund."

The MSCI China index was down 11.5 percent for the first eight months of 2015 after an 11.7 percent drop in August more than wiped out gains from earlier in the year, according to a Hao Capital investment document.

Hao's nearly triple-digit returns have left rivals in the dust. The average China-oriented fund has yielded 1.09 percent during the first eight months of 2015, after big losses in August, data from industry tracker eVestment shows.

Hao's returns of 132.5 percent since he started the fund in August 2014 have drawn investor money, helping more than triple its size to $212 million on Aug. 31 from $67 million on Feb. 28.

China funds, tracked by eVestment, oversee roughly $14.4 billion overall. Investor demand has been high this year, with about $1.4 billion in new money flowing in.

Audiences have flocked to Hao's frequent speaking engagements in Asia, some of which are organized by the fund's prime broker, Deutsche Bank AG.

But he rarely talks publicly about his specific bets.

"There are quite some investors in this part of the world that fancy these kinds of managers regardless of transparencies," said one Asian investor.

SHORTING SOLAR

Two people invested in the fund said Hao had mentioned long bets on appliance makers Haier Electronics Group Co and Gree Electric Appliances Inc, and short bets in solar, where stocks have tumbled along with the broader energy markets. For example, shares of China's LDK Solar Co, which is traded in the United States, have fallen about 90 percent in the last 52 weeks.

"This fund has made money on both the long and the short side, and the manager has been very excited about short positions in the solar industry, which he did not name," said one investor who is not permitted to discuss managers publicly.

In August, when the fund lost 9.5 percent against a broader market decline, Hao told investors that short bets contributed a 7.63 percent gain to the portfolio, while long positions cost it 17.14 percent. That compares with May, when longs added 9.4 percent and shorts added 6.02 percent, documents show.

An instinct for avoiding the pack may also have helped Hao's fund outpace rivals.

In May, the fund manager told investors he sidestepped some of the frenzied buying in Chinese A shares because he was worried about the emotional nature of individual investors who made up more than three-quarters of that trading volume.

"From a cultural perspective, these investors are less prone to logical thinking, and prefer stories of a company to its market value calculation," the manager wrote.

The fund, which has offices in Shanghai and Hong Kong, declined to comment for this story.

Hao has promised clients of Hao Capital returns of 30 percent a year by finding "significantly mispriced targets," investor documents seen by Reuters show.

He said he makes a few big bets on large- and mega-cap companies, buys a good chunk of Chinese stocks traded in Hong Kong and in the United States, and sees some companies as ripe for a fall.

Hao received a master's degree in electronic engineering at Tsinghua University and most recently worked as an analyst at boutique fund manager Prime Capital Management. (Additional reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in New York; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Lisa Von Ahn)