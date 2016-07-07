Citadel names Microsoft COO Turner as new head of market-making unit

| NEW YORK, July 7
NEW YORK, July 7 Financial firm Citadel will
hire Kevin Turner, Microsoft Corp's chief operating
officer, as chief executive of Citadel Securities and vice
chairman of Citadel, the two companies said in statements on
Thursday.
Turner, who has been COO of the technology giant for 11
years, will leave on July 31 to join Citadel, according to
Microsoft.
"Kevin is a world-class business builder with experience
managing large and complex organizations," Citadel founder and
CEO Kenneth Griffin said in a statement.
"Kevin has made a tremendous impact at Microsoft over the
past 11 years," Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella
added in a separate statement. "I have learned a lot from Kevin
over these past few years and wish him all the best as he takes
on this broader CEO role."
Citadel, based in Chicago, is best known for its hedge funds
and managed $24 billion in investments as of June 1. But it is
also a major market maker for fixed income and equity securities
through its Citadel Securities division.
The unit's leaders, Jamil Nazarali and Paul Hamill, will now
report to Turner, according to spokesman Katie Spring.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by David Gregorio)