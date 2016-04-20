Citadel hires Richard Schimel to head new equities platform

BOSTON, April 20 Citadel has hired hedge fund manager Richard Schimel to run a new equities platform for the firm, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Citadel, run by Ken Griffin, oversees some $24 billion in assets and has made significant changes to its stock picking operation in the last months. Schimel will lead a new multi-sector equities team that will be based in Connecticut. He joins the Chicago-headquartered fund in July.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)