Citadel hires Richard Schimel to head new equities platform

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
BOSTON, April 20 Citadel has hired hedge fund manager Richard Schimel to run a new equities platform for the firm, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Citadel, run by Ken Griffin, oversees some $24 billion in assets and has made significant changes to its stock picking operation in the last months. Schimel will lead a new multi-sector equities team that will be based in Connecticut. He joins the Chicago-headquartered fund in July.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year