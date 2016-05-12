Brevan Howard winds down Argentina fund after returning net 18 pct

UPDATE 1-Lindt sales rise, sees profit boost from lower tax rate
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli boosted its share of a stagnating market in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil, it said on Tuesday.
LONDON May 12 Brevan Howard Asset Management, one of Europe's largest hedge funds, said it is winding down a fund that bet on Argentine assets after the country agreed a deal with creditors.
Argentina returned to capital markets last month after ending a 14-year dispute with its creditors over sovereign bond payouts.
The $500 million limited life Argentina Master Fund generated net returns of 18 percent since opening to outside investors in January 2015. [here ]
Argentina's return to global credit markets followed the election in November of President Mauricio Macri. He spent the first months of his term resolving a mountain of litigation that followed a $100 billion default in 2002, including a deal with "hold-out" creditors who had refused to accept the terms of earlier debt restructurings.
"We launched the fund as a limited life SPV (special purpose vehicle) to position in front of the Argentine elections in order to take advantage of anticipated political change and a subsequent resolution of the bond hold-out dispute," a Brevan Howard spokesman said.
In contrast to the Argentine fund, Brevan's main macro fund has struggled, with investors pulling out billions, reducing assets to $17.6 billion at the end of March from $27 billion two years ago. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Adrian Croft)
