Short-seller Chanos calls Tesla-SolarCity merger 'crazy' - CNBC conference

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 13 The prominent short-seller Jim Chanos, founder of Kynikos Associates, called the proposed merger of Tesla Motors Inc and SolarCity Corp "crazy," noting that the combined company would need constant access to capital markets.
Chanos said it would be the "height of folly" for using the proposed merger as a means to bail out SolarCity shareholders, which he added has an "uneconomic" business model. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Stempel)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.