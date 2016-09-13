版本:
中国
2016年 9月 13日

Bridgewater's Dalio says U.S. economy too fragile for Fed to raise rates

NEW YORK, Sept 13 Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world's biggest and most closely-watched hedge fund investors, said Tuesday that the economic environment is too fragile for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later this month.

"The risks are so much more on the downside," Dalio, chairman and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater, said at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference.

Dalio disagreed with J.P. Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon, who said recently that the Fed should raise rates sooner rather than later.

"That's wrong," Dalio responded. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan, Editing by Franklin Paul)

