Collins Capital shutters hedge fund for retail investors-filing

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON Feb 26 The Collins Alternative Solutions Fund, a mutual fund that offered hedge fund strategies to retail investors, was shut down after suffering double-digit losses in 2015 and falling more this year.
"The board concluded that it would be in the best interests of the fund and its shareholders that the fund be closed and liquidated," Collins Capital said in a regulatory filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund was shut down on Feb. 19.
The fund lost 12.5 percent last year and fell 4.2 percent in January, according to documents sent to investors and seen by Reuters. Collins Capital did not immediately return a call for comment. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Scott Malone)
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.