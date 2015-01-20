版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 21日 星期三 03:39 BJT

Hedge fund COMAC returning external capital after 8 pct hit on Swiss franc-sources

LONDON Jan 20 London-based hedge fund COMAC Capital is returning external capital to investors after suffering losses mainly caused by last week's surprise jump in the value of the Swiss franc, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

COMAC Global Macro Fund Ltd, managed $1.2 billion, as at the end of last month, according to an investor newsletter seen by Reuters. However, it lost 8 percent last week, according to the sources.

A spokesman for COMAC declined to comment. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐