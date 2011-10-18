Cooperman still sees room to make money in stocks

* Cooperman sees plenty of room to make money in stocks
* Likes Apple, E*Trade among others
* Says there is a potential for social unrest in U.S.
By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, Oct 18 Even as the stock market is
off this year, there are still plenty of ways to make money
there, hedge fund industry titan Leon Cooperman said on
Tuesday.
Cooperman, who runs Omega Advisors and has been picking
stocks professionally for more than four decades, said the
United States will likely face slow growth for some time and
warned that protests against Wall Street should be watched.
"Stocks are cheap relative to history, cheap relative to
interest rates, and cheap relative to inflation," Cooperman
said at the Value Investing Congress.
"With a little bit of patience we can make a lot of money."
He listed KKR (KKR.N), E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O)., Apple
(AAPL.O) and Transocean RIGN.VX as some of Omega's favorite
plays.
While his fund has lost 12 percent his year, Cooperman said
investors, especially those who select unloved companies, have
to be patient. On the other hand he also said there are
investments that look very unattractive now.
"I wouldn't be caught dead holding a U.S government bond,"
Cooperman said. "They make no sense. The historical time to buy
bonds is when the yield curve is inverted."
As protests over the financial system pick up steam and
global growth remains lackluster, Cooperman also warned that
the potential for social unrest must be taken seriously.
High unemployment had been a trigger for social unrest
around the world this year and could cause problems in the
United States as well, he said.
He mentioned "Zucotti Park issues" - a reference to an
encampment of Occupy Wall Street protesters in a park in lower
Manhattan, as proof.
"There is potential for social unrest and we have to watch
it very carefully," Cooperman said.
Cooperman is one of only a small number of Wall Street
executives to publicly express concern for the protesters'
issues as they charge the financial system favors rich people
over everyone else.
Known for veering into political topics, Cooperman said
that unhappiness in the United States is so great that
Americans sent a 48-year-old man who has never worked in
business to be the leader of the free world.
Cooperman has been a vocal critic of President Barack Obama
and joked that he himself has a platform to run for President
-- although he then said he has no plans to launch a campaign.
"There is a saying that when there is a president in
trouble, we have a market that's in trouble," Cooperman said.
"And we have a president that's in trouble."
The hedge fund manager also blasted high frequency traders.
"High frequency trading has turned the market into a casino,"
Cooperman said. "They've scared the public out of the market."
(Reporting by Katy Wachtel; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)