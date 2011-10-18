Cooperman still sees room to make money in stocks

* Cooperman sees plenty of room to make money in stocks

* Likes Apple, E*Trade among others

* Says there is a potential for social unrest in U.S.

By Katya Wachtel

NEW YORK, Oct 18 Even as the stock market is off this year, there are still plenty of ways to make money there, hedge fund industry titan Leon Cooperman said on Tuesday.

Cooperman, who runs Omega Advisors and has been picking stocks professionally for more than four decades, said the United States will likely face slow growth for some time and warned that protests against Wall Street should be watched.

"Stocks are cheap relative to history, cheap relative to interest rates, and cheap relative to inflation," Cooperman said at the Value Investing Congress.

"With a little bit of patience we can make a lot of money." He listed KKR (KKR.N), E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O)., Apple (AAPL.O) and Transocean RIGN.VX as some of Omega's favorite plays.

While his fund has lost 12 percent his year, Cooperman said investors, especially those who select unloved companies, have to be patient. On the other hand he also said there are investments that look very unattractive now.

"I wouldn't be caught dead holding a U.S government bond," Cooperman said. "They make no sense. The historical time to buy bonds is when the yield curve is inverted."

As protests over the financial system pick up steam and global growth remains lackluster, Cooperman also warned that the potential for social unrest must be taken seriously.

High unemployment had been a trigger for social unrest around the world this year and could cause problems in the United States as well, he said.

He mentioned "Zucotti Park issues" - a reference to an encampment of Occupy Wall Street protesters in a park in lower Manhattan, as proof.

"There is potential for social unrest and we have to watch it very carefully," Cooperman said.

Cooperman is one of only a small number of Wall Street executives to publicly express concern for the protesters' issues as they charge the financial system favors rich people over everyone else.

Known for veering into political topics, Cooperman said that unhappiness in the United States is so great that Americans sent a 48-year-old man who has never worked in business to be the leader of the free world.

Cooperman has been a vocal critic of President Barack Obama and joked that he himself has a platform to run for President -- although he then said he has no plans to launch a campaign.

"There is a saying that when there is a president in trouble, we have a market that's in trouble," Cooperman said. "And we have a president that's in trouble."

The hedge fund manager also blasted high frequency traders. "High frequency trading has turned the market into a casino," Cooperman said. "They've scared the public out of the market." (Reporting by Katy Wachtel; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)