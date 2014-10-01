版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 1日 星期三 21:08 BJT

Bridgewater's Dalio says monetary policy only potential U.S. problem - CNBC

NEW YORK Oct 1 Ray Dalio, president and founder of giant hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates LP, said Wednesday that overly tight monetary policy was the only potential problem in the United States.

"I see no real reason for a problem in the United States now other than too tight a monetary policy," Dalio told television network CNBC. (Reporting by Sam Forgione, Editing by Franklin Paul)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐